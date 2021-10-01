Jane L. Sweigart, 90, of New Holland, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021 at Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Bowmansville, Jane was the daughter of the late Charles and Luella (Wise) Snader. She is predeceased by her husband, Gerald S. Sweigart, who passed away in 1987.
Jane, known by many as Gran, was well-suited to her many customer service jobs simply because she loved chatting with people about anything and everything. In addition, she enjoyed singing, playing the piano, planting and tending to flowers, and spending time with her various dogs. Most of all, though, she loved her family. Gran was happiest when sharing a good meal and some good conversation with her loved ones. Gran loved colorful clothes with beautiful or fun patterns, so feel free to honor her by wearing attire fitting her bright personality.
Jane is survived by her sister, Maudie of Narvon; daughter Sheila of Granbury, TX; grandson, Jeremy and wife Jen of Ephrata; granddaughter, Jen and husband Brian of Ephrata; and grandson, Kirby and wife Jessica of Edmond, OK; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is predeceased by daughter, Lisa and sisters, Josephine and Pauline.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice & Community Care https://www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial or the Humane League of Lancaster County https://support.humanepa.org/
Friends will be received at Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland, 145 W Main Street, New Holland PA 17557 on Tuesday, October 5 from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM.
