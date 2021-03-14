Jane L. Showalter, 71, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Warren and Mary (Fry) Good, and was the wife of Harold Showalter with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 17th.
She was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Ephrata. She loved her family and devoted her life to raising her children to love The Lord Jesus Christ. "Nana" loved and was loved by all of her grandchildren and could be found pitching wiffle ball, playing toys on the floor, reading books and singing an endless amount of songs and nursery rhymes that she had memorized. She enjoyed flower gardening and was often found "puttering" in the garden. She enjoyed the thrill of the hunt with thrift shopping and also enjoyed decorating her home with her finds. One of her favorite places to be was the cabin in Sullivan County. There she loved to sit on the porch and watch the birds, go for walks, work on crafts and build walls in the flower beds with rocks from the creek. She was always available to listen.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by six children, Jonathan Showalter, husband of LouAnn, Nathan Showalter, husband of Cheri, Jesse Showalter, husband of Jennifer, Daniel Showalter, Aaron Showalter, and Abigail, wife of Randall Zimmerman; 14 grandchildren, Alicia, Caleb, Hannah, Carlie, Ian, Blake, Emalyn, Mason, Rebekah, William, Judah, Tobias, Seth, and Isaac; five siblings, Kathryn, wife of Lester Sensenig, Nancy, wife of Carl Kimmet, Barbara, wife of Michael Beamer, Mary Etta, wife of Barry Lapp, and Rachel Good. A brother-in-law, Erv Weaver, husband of Mary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Showalter and a sister, Margaret Weaver.
A visitation be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Pastors Jared Weaver and Glenn Sauder officiating. Interment is private in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
