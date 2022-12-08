Jane L. Shoudy, 101, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022. Born December 15, 1920 in East Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Frances E. Shoudy.
Affectionately known as "Aunt Jane" to her 6 nieces and nephews and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews as well as their friends. She is survived by: sister-in-law Barbara Shoudy, Mt. Arlington, NJ, Diane Fund (Jeff), Lititz, PA, Drusilla Gaffney (Don), Succasunna, NJ, Glenn Shoudy (Judy), Succasunna, NJ, David Shoudy (Elaine), Milford, PA, Geene Ellis (Paul), and Edgar Kemp, Bancroft, Ontario, Canada. She was predeceased by her brothers G. William Shoudy and John M. Shoudy (Gert) and niece Kerry Kemp.
Aunt Jane was truly a family treasure. She woke up on Christmas mornings with her Fund family for 35 years, then traveled with them to NJ about a week later to celebrate "Shoudy Christmas" with everyone. In addition to these traditions, she attended numerous concerts, dance recitals, musicals, and sporting events of her beloved grandnieces and grandnephews. Lauren Fund, Dan (Katy) Fund, Allison (Justin) Fund Droegemueller, Mike (Tanya) Shoudy, Spenser Shoudy, Shannon Gaffney (Dom), Erin Gaffney, Jack Shoudy (Emily), Casey Shoudy. Aunt Jane always remembered Garrett (Jenn) Kemp, Jason (Candace) Kemp, and Brittany (Greg) Ellis McCaw in Canada. She is also survived by a several great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Jane was a graduate of Nutley High School and lived in Nutley while working for Bank of Nutley/Livingston National Bank, until her retirement in 1986. During that time, Jane was proud to have served as Mother Advisor with the Nutley Chapter No. 121 Order of the Eastern Star.
She eventually moved to her own place in Whiting, NJ, where she enjoyed time with longtime friends and working on her exquisite needlework projects. From crocheting and knitting to counted cross stitch creations, she blessed many with her lovingly made gifts. Especially felt now as her nieces, nephews and their children hang their Christmas stockings!
In 2000, Jane moved to the Muhlenberg Townhouse at Luther Acres in Lititz where she enjoyed many hours with friends, playing cards, volunteering, learning Facebook and Email and playing games on her IPAD. In her later years she spent countless hours doing Jigsaw puzzles. She loved family outings to Sea Isle City for as long as she could make that trip.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 12 PM at Valleau Cemetery, 546 Franklin Turnpike, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11 AM at Luther Acres in the Christiansen Room. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jane's name to an organization of your choice.