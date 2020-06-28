Jane L. Sease, 92, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook, PA. Jane was the loving wife of the late Daniel R. Sease and daughter of the late Percy and Minnie (Beam) Smith.
Jane was a longtime Ephrata area resident and had worked at the former Fleet Air Shoe Company and the former Doneckers store before retiring in 1997.
She was a member of Willow Street United Church of Christ and a former member of Bethany United Church of Christ in Ephrata. Her church life was very important to her and she had a strong faith.
Jane had been active in Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and enjoyed crocheting and working on jigsaw puzzles. She was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Most of all, Jane loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by five children: Jane Anne (James) Watts of Denver, PA, Thomas D. (Barbara) Sease of Surprise, AZ, Lynn R. (Michael) Breidenstein of Ephrata, PA, Jody M. (W. John) White of Willow Street, PA, and Cheryl J. Dommel of Millersville, PA; nine grandchildren: Tracy (Randy) Weaver, Kelly Beck, Kim Frye, Jennifer Rideout, Marsha Breidenstein, Michael (Jessica) Breidenstein, Jr., Robin Breidenstein, Morgan White, and Emily White; nine great-grandchildren: Taylor (Branden) Hoover, Zachary (Audrian) Weaver, Lilliana Frye, Peyton Rideout, Avery Rideout, Hayden Rideout, Asia Comer, Charlie Breidenstein, and Katelyn Breidenstein; and a nephew, Barry Gehman.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jane was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alyssa Jane White, two sisters: Helen Smith and Grace Gehman, and a brother, Gilbert Smith.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Bowmansville Union Cemetery, Bowmansville (Narvon), PA on Friday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m.
Those in attendance at the cemetery are asked to follow CDC recommended social distancing practices and wear masks.
A livestream of the funeral service will be available on the Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals Facebook page.
A recorded replay of the funeral service will be available after the service on the Tribute Wall of Jane's obituary page on gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Willow Street UCC, 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 or, to In Memory of Jane Sease – Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund c/o Tel Hai Development, P.O. Box 190, Honey Brook, PA 19344.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.