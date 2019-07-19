Jane L. Moore, 76 of Columbia, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday July 13, 2019, peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her granddaughters. She was the daughter of Bertha Bender and Morris Bender of Mountville, PA. Mother devoted to her only son, James Franklin Nolan, married to Michell Nolan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russel Moore of Columbia, PA.
Jane had four sisters: Evelyn, Anne, Ruthie and Pat followed by two brothers, Robert and Charles.
She was a loving grandmother to Patricia Nolan, Jamie Nolan, and Tashauna, and a great-grandmother to Lexus Nolan, Leland, Zianne, Zeta Ruhl. Jane enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, camping, swimming, long shopping trips, and card games.
A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, July 15th at Charles F. Snyder Funeral home of Millersville from 2-3 PM, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to her son's home in Washington Boro. SnyderFuneralHome.com