Jane L. Kauffman, 89, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. She was the daughter of the late John W. Kauffman, Sr. and Nora (West) Kauffman, and the lifelong companion of the late William J. Quinn, Jr.
Jane is survived by her son, Mark W. Kauffman and his wife Deborah of Landisville, PA. She is also survived by her grandson, Mark Kauffman, Jr and his wife Lori and her granddaughter, Abby Meyers and her husband, Mark. Her great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Marissa, Emily, Brandon, Harper and Clayton will greatly miss her, as well as William Quinn's family; his son, Lyndon and Lyndon's children, William, Bailey and Jozie. Jane is also survived by her twin sister, Janette Freamon of Myrtle Creek, OR, and sisters, Mary Weaver of Florida, Shirley Pappas of Quarryville, PA and Sharon Shaub of Lancaster, PA. She was pre-deceased by her brother, John Kauffman and sisters, Betty Wallace, Hazel Riggs and Doris Christ.
Jane will be remembered for her very active spirit. She worked at Bill's Diner and Lyndon's Diner in Manheim and Lancaster, PA for over 50 years. She instituted great family recipes into the diner's menu and they were known as "Jane's Specials". She played a role in every aspect of the diner from cooking, waitressing and being the hostess. Other hobbies of Jane's included drawing, participating in the activities at Ephrata Manor and cooking with William, who still uses all of her recipes at Lyndon's Diner. Jane enjoyed her final years at Ephrata Manor and the entire family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff that took such good
care of her during her time there.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be welcomed for a time of viewing from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jane's name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com