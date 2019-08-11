Jane Louise Henderson (always "Dear" to her husband), 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 07, 2019, at her Warwick Twp. residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lancaster to the late Roy and Alice May (Martin) Cummings. Jane celebrated 53 years of marriage with her beloved husband Edgar ("Eddie" to her) Thomas Henderson last December 4th.
A graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, she volunteered at the Matthew 25 Thrift Shop in Lititz for many years. Jane took great pride in being a wonderful homemaker for her family. She was a great cook, known for her mashed potatoes and gravy, passing down many delicious recipes. She sewed homemade outfits for her children when they were young (much to their consternation), and her passion for reading continues in both her children and her grandchildren.
Jane's sanctuary was her home. She loved her family, especially spending holidays with them. Jane had a unique sense of humor and often laughed contagiously at her own jokes and verbal missteps, making those around her laugh right along. She found great joy in her dogs--Murry and then Bandit. Her family finds comfort in knowing that Murry eagerly greeted her at the end of the rainbow bridge and is by her side.
In addition to her husband, Ed, she is survived by her sister, Mary E. Cummings (Arizona); her daughter, Victoria L. Henderson (Lancaster); her son Michael T. Henderson (Lititz); and her granddaughters Alyxandra E. Brehman (Lancaster) and Lily K. Henderson (Lancaster). Preceding her in death were her brothers, "Sonny" Cummings, Roy Cummings, and Bob Cummings.
Jane's immediate family will extend greetings from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 AM with Chaplain Nilda Roman officiating, on Saturday, August 17th at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
No need for somber colors and clothing, as this is a celebration of Jane's life--Please feel free to honor her by wearing colorful attire. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 in memory of Jane Henderson. To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com