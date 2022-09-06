Jane L. Creamer, 90, of Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown, PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2022. She was the wife of the late Jacque R. Creamer, Sr.
She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Charles F. and Kathryn (Suter) Groff.
Jane graduated from Solanco High School in 1949 and was a member of Manor Brethren in Christ Church, Mountville, PA.
After graduating she worked for the Hamilton Watch Company where she met the love of her life.
She was a school bus driver for the Esbach Bus Service supporting the Penn Manor School District, a crew member of the West End Ambulance Association, supporting member of the West Lancaster Fire Company, Eastern Star, past two-time president of the Rawlinsville Camp Meeting Ladies Auxiliary.
Jane is survived by her son Jacque R. Creamer, Jr. married to Kimberly D. Creamer of Allentown, PA, her daughter Jean L. Ebeling married to Joseph W. Ebeling of Toms River, NJ, three grandsons and a granddaughter, siblings: Herbert Groff, Joanne Sodora, two sisters-in-law, Barbara Groff and Teresa Groff and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacque R. Creamer, Sr. and three brothers, Jay, John and Charles Groff.
A funeral service will be held at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory at 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, on Saturday, September 10, 2022. A time of visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Memorial remembrance donations may be sent to Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearfield Road, Holtwood, PA 17532.
