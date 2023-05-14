Jane L. Cosgrove, 96, of Lebanon, and formerly of Lancaster, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Spang Crest Manor. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Cosgrove and the late Mary Houck Cosgrove Evans.
For over 42 years she was employed in the office for Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster. Jane was preceded in death by a companion of 35 years, the late Pricilla Peachey who died in June of 2021. She was an active member in many Catholic Churches in Lancaster and through the church and organizations Jane and Pricilla knitted scarves, hats, to be given to needy children, and decorated stuffed bears for children in hospitals.
Surviving are nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is a brother, Frances "Bud" Cosgrove and her step father, Charles Evans.
All are invited to a Funeral Prayer Service Before the Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
