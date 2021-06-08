Jane L. Barr, 88, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on May 31, 2021. Born September 9, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio she was the daughter of the late B. Ray and Mary A (Keiper) Barr.
In 1954 she received her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Millersville University and transferred to Penn State where she obtained her master's in education in 1960.
Many will remember Jane for her dedicated years of teaching in the Lancaster City School District. She spent 16 years at George Washington Elementary, 13 years at Stevens Elementary, and 2 years at Lafayette Elementary. Teaching was her passion and she enjoyed encouraging children to reach their true potential. She also frequently volunteered with Catholic Charities and other various agencies. She dedicated her life to caring for others.
She is survived by extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 4 PM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to VisionCorps, give.visioncorps.net.
To send a condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com