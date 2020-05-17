Jane "Janie" L. Swope, 71, of Lititz, PA passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with her children and husband by her side. Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold G. Yeagley and June Krum Yeagley. Janie was the loving wife of Paul F. Swope, III, and they were married 48 years last October.
Janie fought cancer with grace, always with a positive attitude and concern for others. She loved the song "Super Trouper" from the musical Mamma Mia! and played it all the time. It later became her theme song through her ordeal.
Janie grew up in Myerstown, PA and graduated in 1966 from ELCO High School. She later attended, at that time, Millersville State College where she met her husband in her freshman year. Janie was a Teacher's Aide at Lititz Elementary. She loved nature, especially birds, dragonflies and flowers. She loved to go to the Finger Lakes and all parts of New England, and let each day unfold to an unexpected memory. As an excellent home decorator, you would see her create beautiful changes through the seasons. In the 1980's and early 90's she enjoyed being in the AMBUCS musicals as a chorus member. In recent years she really liked to watch football, especially when playing in a fantasy league. She didn't really have any favorite players, but she did have a couple favorite head coaches. Janie very much enjoyed celebrating, having fun or simply spending time with family and her family of friends. She was a member of Lititz Moravian Church.
In addition to her husband, Janie is survived by: two children, Christopher, husband of Corrine (Ross), Lititz, and Melanie Swope, Orefield, PA; four grandchildren, CJ Deluca-Swope, Shane Ross, Landen Matson, and Cadence Swope; one sister, Constance Manzolillo in Harrisburg, PA; one brother, Jerad Yeagley, husband of Marylin in Bloomington, IN; nieces and nephews, Beth Manzolillo and Blake Gorman, Brad Manzolillo, Yvette Tomes, Todd Yeagley, Paul Black, Bryn Black, husband of Dani and John Beyer; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandra Beyer, wife of Bob, Lititz and Michele Black, wife of Ian.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and hospitals that provided excellent care through the years. If you would like to make a gift in Janie's memory, it can be sent to Eye Tumor Research Foundation, P.O. Box 832, Philadelphia, PA, 19105 or made online at www.etrf.org.
Due to the current public health concerns and restrictions, a gathering to celebrate Janie's life will be announced at a later date. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
