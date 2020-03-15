Jane Ila Douglas – 1/27/1930 – 3/7/2020. Born in Hayfield, MN, to Ray and Lillian Miler and attended school there and in Mankato, MN. Jane graduated from Mankato State Teachers College and attended the University of Arizona.
She taught at Elementary and High Schools in Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, retiring from Annville-Cleona High School in Annville, PA. She was a teacher of English and Art – insisting that we never stayed within the lines – and an all-around great Mom who created a home, that while not the most organized, was full of love and acceptance always.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Darrell, and four children; Bridgett Swanson (Steve), Ramona, CA (her favorite), Stephen (Elaine), Mechanicsburg, PA (her favorite), Elizabeth Updegraff (Stephen), Tampa, FL (her favorite) and James (Danni), Corvallis, OR (her favorite). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Douglas-Minnich (Keith), Reading, PA (her favorite), her parents, and her siblings, Wayne, Paul, Merton, Mary Ellen, and Frank. We celebrate her life and the influence she had through her teaching and friendships, especially with her Bestie, Ruthann Dwyer. We look forward to meeting her again in Heaven.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Annville Cleona Dutchman Education Foundation, 520 South White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
