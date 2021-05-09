Jane I. Aikens, 84, formerly of Honey Brook, a resident of Long Community, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
Jane was married 64 years to the late Louis James Aikens who died in December 2020.
Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Pearl Strickland Irons.
Jane had worked as a secretary for many years at Honey Brook Elementary School and Twin Valley High School. Jane enjoyed staying in touch with old friends and her countless shopping excursions with granddaughters.
Surviving are two sons, L. James, Jr. (Leslie) Aikens of Millersville, and Michael R. Aikens of Sarasota, FL; and two grandchildren, Amanda and Christin. She was preceded in death by five siblings.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
