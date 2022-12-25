Jane Hinkle Stockdale passed away peacefully at Willow Valley Communities while surrounded by her family on December 11, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Columbia, PA on April 11, 1932. She was the first of two children born to the late John F. and Margaret (Cleland) Hinkle. She was the loving wife of Wendell B. Stockdale, Sr., with whom she celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in June. Her family was most important to her throughout her entire lifetime.
Jane graduated from Columbia High School in 1950 and Hood College, Frederick, MD in 1954. At Hood, she was a member of the choir which performed Handel's Messiah every year with the U.S. Naval Academy choir, of which her future husband was a member. They met during the performance in 1951 and married in 1954 immediately after her college graduation.
In addition to being the consummate military wife and a 5-Star mother and grandmother, she also served as Executive Secretary and Assistant to the President at Hinkle Enterprises (Lancaster), Schreiber Wholesale (Lititz), and Luthercare Retirement Community (Lititz).
She was a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for many years and served as President of the Highland Presbyterian Women's Club.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first-born son, Wendell, Jr. in 2009. She is survived by her husband, her daughter, Janell Pentz (Donald) and her son, John Stockdale (Carole). Jane is also survived by her loving brother, John F. Hinkle, Jr., and his wife Patsy King Hinkle. She was the doting grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster PA 17601 on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Anne Osbourne, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Willow Valley Communities Charitable Foundation, 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584. Please indicate that it is for the "Memory Care Center."
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.