Jane Hess Landis, 93, of Manheim Township, Lancaster, PA, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter to the late Norman and Helen (Snavely) Hess.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Phares Landis in 2005.
Jane graduated from Manheim Township High School. Jane worked with her husband on two of their farms, first on her husband's family dairy farm in Witmer and then for many years on their 150-acre dairy farm in Quarryville. Her father founded Black Rock Retreat in Quarryville.
She later enjoyed working with children at the Owl Hill Learning Center in Lititz and Next To New Consignment Shop in Lancaster.
She was a faithful and active member of Neffsville Mennonite Church for over 40 years and attended church every Sunday. She was a member of Green Laurel Hunting Club where her family created many childhood memories, and Farm Women Association. She enjoyed craft making, ceramics, needlepointing, collecting bells, socializing and visiting the family campground in Potter County.
Surviving are three children: Larry R. Landis, husband of Pat, of Quarryville, Marilyn J. Walters, wife of Richard J., of Lititz, Shirley Ann (Asenath) Landis, of Lancaster, sister, Betty Landis, of Lititz, four grandchildren, Matthew Landis, husband of Sheila, Christine Landis, Richard J. Walters II, husband of Genevieve, Amy Sauder, wife of John P. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Herbert, Arthur, and Edward Landis.
All are welcome to attend Jane's Funeral Service on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11AM at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 with nephew, Pastor Hunter Hess officiating. A viewing will be held from 10am-11am at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jane's memory may be made to her church, Neffsville Mennonite Church.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »