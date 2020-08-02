Jane Gillette passed from this life to the next on July 28th, 2020 at Landis Homes. Jane was born in Brooklyn, New York to George and Grace Kirk on October 20th , 1926. She was the fourth of five children, all of whom preceded her in death. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Lititz to live with her aunt and uncle, Harry and Ann Pierson, where she attended Linden Hall. After graduation from Linden Hall, she met Roy Gillette in Lancaster when he was a young industrial engineer for Armstrong. The two quickly became close friends and corresponded frequently when she spent the next winter in Florida with her aunt and uncle. When she returned to Lititz, it wasn't long before Roy asked her to marry him, and they wed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on September 18, 1948.
The couple had four children: Kirk, Tom, Bill and Barbara. Roy and Jane lived most of their married life in Manheim Township, where they made many friends and were active in the community. Jane worked countless hours volunteering with the Humane League where she was on the board for many years organizing garage sales and other fundraising activities. She had a big heart for dogs, particularly her Springer Spaniels, Charlie and Penny.
Jane was the primary caretaker for Roy for the seven years he went through the devastating stages of Alzheimer's. She was his faithful helpmate, supporter and friend to his last days. He often quipped that his life began when he met Jane. In many ways, that was true.
Along with husband Roy, Jane was preceded in death by son-in-law, Rudy Jennings, as well as granddaughters, Courtney and Amanda Gillette. They will be very happy to see her.
Roy and Jane were blessed with three daughters-in-law, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren (so far). She loved them all, and was loved by them. She leaves behind family and friends who will miss her great wit, her creative stories, her wonderful sense of humor, and her unconditional care for them. These remain-faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love---that she showed in such abundance.
Services will be held at a future date.
