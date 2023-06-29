Jane Ford Hoar, age 82, of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully at Pleasant View Communities in Manheim, PA on June 27, 2023. Jane was the wife of Joseph William Hoar for over 61 years. Born in Narvon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold G. Ford and Elizabeth Bair Ford.
Jane was a 1959 graduate of Pequea Valley High School and an employee of Educators Insurance Company in the underwriting department until her marriage to J. W. Hoar in December 1961. She was also a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church.
Jane was an accomplished artist in oils and a lifelong quilter, completing over 70 hand stitched and machine quilts. While living in Connecticut, she was a quilt instructor and had been featured as a solo artist in a quilting exhibition in Bridgewater, CT. Her passion for quilting lives on in her daughter-in-law Satomi. Jane had a passion for the beach, gardening, and the love and devotion to her grandsons.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by her three sons, Brent W. Hoar and wife Kristen of Farmersville, TX, Bryant C. Hoar of New Jersey, Bradford W. Hoar and wife Satomi of South Kent, CT, her 5 grandsons, Lars Kristian, Jonathan, Joshua, Benjamin, and Christopher, a brother, Harold Ford II, and sister, Dorothy Jean Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at the pleasure of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association in memory of Jane. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shiveryfuneralhome.com.