Jane Ellen (Zellers) Snavely, a resident of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, formerly of Akron, age 91, died May 16, 2023. She was the daughter of Sam and Elizabeth Zellers, Annville.
Jane graduated from Annville High School in 1949, and Bryn Mawr Hospital in 1952 with a nursing degree. In both high school and college, she played basketball (half court!). She played in the "Big Game" at the Atlantic City Convention Hall.
She married her best friend Bruce (Stump) Snavely, of Lititz, in 1953 and together they enjoyed 57 years. As newlyweds, they lived in Ephrata where sons Bruce, Jr and Jeff were born and where they met friends for life. Jane was active there in the Girls Scouts and worked part time at the Ephrata Hospital. After a move to Akron the family grew with daughters Cindy and Linda. Jane worked for family physicians Drs. Kowaleski and Ridgeway in Akron and at both Maple Farms Nursing Home and United Zion. Jane was a caretaker as a nurse and in her personal life.
Jane was a charter member of the Akron Women's Club, a member of and Sunday School teacher at Akron Zion Lutheran Church. Later, with a move to Lititz, she and Stump attended Trinity Evangelical Congregation Church in Lititz. She met and kept many great friends along the way. She and her family participated in and had great fun at Relay for Life for 15 years.
Jane and Stump enjoyed traveling including many road trips when they would get in the car and just drive. They also liked cruises and bus trips. They traveled by themselves, with friends, and family. They enjoyed family beach vacations which were filled with games, themed dinners, the annual tablecloth signing, and lots of stories and laughs together. She and Stump shared a lifelong love of sports. She was a Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed watching F1 with her grandson Zeke (long before it was trendy!). She would watch any sport and looked forward to the Olympics, Tour de France, the Little League World Series, and filling out a bracket each year for the NCAA basketball tournament.
Jane's hobbies included counted cross stitch, scherenschnitte, and making her own greeting cards. In later years she loved keeping in touch with the family as a group on SnapChat. She enjoyed seeing what her grandkids and kids were up to through Snaps and would make the family laugh with Snaps of her own and interesting selfies.
"Chane" as she pronounced her own name, thoroughly loved her family including husband Bruce (died 2010), Bruce, Jr., Jeff (Karen Galli), Cindy (Corky Henry), Linda (Mark Haslett), and grandchildren Aaron Snavely, Alexandra Jane Snavely Henry, Chase Henry, Zeke Haslett, Ellie Haslett, Sarah Snavely and 3 great-grandchildren: Adelaide, Hailee and Enoch Snavely.
She will be remembered as one who looked out for others, cared deeply about her family and enjoyed time with them, her sarcastic wit, sticks of gum she sent weekly to grandkids, mints she always had on her, calling early on birthdays to rousingly sing Happy Birthday, silly hats for every holiday, her Dutch accent, experimental recipes, questionable games she would bring to family get togethers, never saying no to chocolate, and much, much more. Jane touched many lives, loved, and was loved by many.
As she would say, "Now wasn't that nice?"
Friends are invited to celebrate Jane with her family at a later date with details to follow.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
