Jane E. Keene

Jane Eberly Keene, 83, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA surrounded by her family. She was born in Lancaster, PA on December 29, 1935. For the past 8 years, she fought a courageous battle against cancer. Jane was the daughter of the late Dr. Abram Daniel Eberly and Mary Mae (Moyer) Eberly. She graduated from East Hempfield High School, graduated from Lancaster General Hospital's nurses training in 1959 and graduated from Elizabethtown College with her BSN in 1960. Over the years, Jane has worked at several major hospitals in Lancaster County, provided private duty nursing care, and worked part time at a few nursing homes. Prior to retirement she worked at Fairmont Rest Home in Farmersville, PA for 38 years as an RN and the shift supervisor.
She was a troop leader for Brownies, Girl Scouts, and was a den mother for Cub Scouts. She taught elementary Sunday School & Bible School for almost 50 years at New Holland United Methodist Church where she was a member. She volunteered at Lumina and spent at least 1 week a year working with the Appalachian Service Project.
She enjoyed nature, gardening, world travel, and volunteering her time helping others. She always had a mischievous side bent on climbing trees even while in her late 70's. After she retired, she resided at Garden Spot Village where she was part of the Bee Club and volunteered her time working in the greenhouse and feeding meals to disabled residents.
She leaves behind her children: Nancy, wife of Anthony Clark of Ephrata, PA; Joyce, wife of Craig Simonian of Galloway, NJ; and Allen, husband of Linda Keene of Mechanicsburg, PA. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Travis Clark, Rebecca Simonian, Sarah Simonian, Thomas Staub, and Valerie Winebrenner. Other relatives include nieces and nephews and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings A. Daniel Eberly and Mary Seewald. Many beloved family and friends will miss her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. and a viewing prior at 10 a.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 South Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions to Garden Spot Benevolent Fund towards the dedication of a tree to her memory. To send the family online condolences please visit FurmanFuneralHome.com. The family would like to thank Lancaster Cancer Center (Dr. Tracy DeGreen), Garden Spot Village and Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided our mother. Furman's – Leola