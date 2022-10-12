Jane E. Godshall, 94, a lifetime resident of the Ephrata area, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA.
Jane was a daughter of the late Howard and Mamie Eberly Marks and loving wife of the late Nicholas Godshall.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda D. (Raymond) Mutzel of Lititz, PA, son, Craig E. Grubb of Indiana, two grandchildren, stepdaughter, Shirley V. (Edward) Stroup of Phoenix, AZ, and stepson, Larry L. Godshall of Newville, PA.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by a brother, John Marks.
Jane was a 1945 Ephrata High School graduate and was employed as an Executive Secretary at New Holland Machine and W.W. Moyer Company. She was a member of Leola United Methodist Church, Cloister Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #406, the Conestoga Country Club, the Ephrata Golden Years Club, and numerous local bowling leagues.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »