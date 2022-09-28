Jane Douts Tomlinson, 99, of Millersville, formerly of Pequea, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 while under the care of Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of the late Willard G. "Tubby" Tomlinson, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2007. Born in Martic Township, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Mary (Walton) Douts.
Living until the age of 99 gave Jane the benefit of not only having relationships with her grandchildren, she was also blessed to build relationships with her great-grandchildren, which she treasured. Over the years she also enjoyed being involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews. Jane was a faithful life-long member of Mount Nebo United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Jennifer Witmer, wife of Kevin, of Millersville, and Michelle Burke, wife of Sean, of Elkton, MD, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Gary and Ricky Tomlinson, a sister, Rebecca Miller, and brothers, John, Elmer, and Charles Douts.
Services are private. Private interment will take place in Mount Nebo United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jane's memory to the Mount Nebo United Methodist Cemetery, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA 17565.
