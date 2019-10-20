Jane (Darling) Russell

Jane D. Russell, 81, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at LGH, Lancaster, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Charles H. "Chick" Russell for fifty-two years at the time of his death on January 31, 2013. They were married on December 16, 1960.
Jane had worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the former Elizabethtown Children's Hospital, retiring in 1991. She was a graduate of Penn State and the former St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Lancaster.
Born April 20, 1938 in Burrillville, Providence County, RI, she was the daughter of the late Theodore L. and Elizabeth M. (Place) Darling.
She will be lovingly missed by her five daughters; Susan, wife of Daniel Klinger, of Elizabethtown, Sarah, wife of Daniel Reich, of Bainbridge, Elizabeth, wife of Keith Bert, of Elizabethtown, Jennifer, wife Andrew Schmalhofer, of Washington Boro, and Jill, wife of Ali Naqvi, of Maytown; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Charles Russell.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (Visitation 1:00-2:00 p.m.) Interment will follow in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266