Jane D. Underkoffler, 91, passed away on January 19, 2022 at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the late Tolbert “Toby” Underkoffler with whom she was married 67 years until his death in 2018. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Melza Killian Bransby.
Jane retired from the former Watt & Shand Department Store where she was employed in the credit department. A member of Mary Mother of the Church, Mount Joy she enjoyed traveling with Toby and shopping.
The last of her immediate family, she is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul K. Bransby.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy PA 17552 on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Edward J. Keating, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Jane’s memory may be made to Mary Mother of the Church.
