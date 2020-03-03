Jane D. Huntoon, 89, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 with family by her side. She resided in Quarryville with her daughter Brenda Bard. Her husband, the late Sam W. Huntoon, passed away in 2006. Born in West Lampeter Township, the daughter of the late Bill and Pearl (Harmon) Mentzer.
Jane loved quilting and sewing. She also volunteered at Quarryville Fire Company in the kitchen, during events they had at the Hoffman Building.
Jane was a hairdresser for many years, having her own salon. She owned a pizza shop for many years at the corner of Franklin & Walnut Streets in Lancaster. Before retiring, she worked at Darrenkamp's in the bakery. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson. They all enjoyed going to Nan's House and swimming in her pool. She lived a full life and will be missed by her family and friends.
Rest in Peace Mom.
Surviving are her children, Brenda Bard of Quarryville, PA, Ken Depoe of Lampeter, PA, Denise Shank of Lancaster, PA, and Dawn Beasom of New Providence, PA; six grandchildren: Adrienne Wilk of Nashville, Melissa Depoe of Lancaster, Ashley Sikora of Quarryville, Larry Shank of Mechanicsburg, Kyle Shank of Maine, and Jeff Depoe of Lancaster; ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is her sister, Carol Borden of Florida. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Robert Mentzer and Bill Mentzer; and her sisters, Margaret Hiepler, Joyce Cochran, Rose Wettig, and Pat Sanders; and her son-in- law, Bob Bard.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
