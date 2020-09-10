Jane Christ, 89, formerly of West Lemon Street, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Lancashire Hall.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the widow of Walter M. Christ and daughter of the late Lloyd K. and Bertha Peters Mellinger.
A member of Christ Lutheran Church for over 60 years, Jane enjoyed working at the church making baptismal bibs and bed pads for senior citizens. She was very proud in 1991 being a nominee for the Jefferson Award. She worked for two different candy factories, the former Franz and Keppel Candy Company, working on the assembly line, both packing and wrapping. Prior to that, she worked at the former Umbrella Factory. She also enjoyed doing crafts. Many will remember that Jane and her twin sister, Betty, would walk all over town with their husbands who were also twins. Both Walter and Daniel preceded her in death.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Anderson, Newburg, PA, twin sister, Betty Christ of Lancaster, and sisters, Carol DeVerter, Mildred Groff, and three grandchildren, Tom, husband of Georgie Parker, Mohnton, PA, Trinity, wife of Dave Cook, Columbia, PA, and Tim, husband of Connie Snader, Chambersburg, PA and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Dickel, Elva Reed, and Mary Ann Peachy and three brothers, Robert, Lloyd, and LeRoy Mellinger.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, 2 West Strawberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 in Jane's memory.
A private graveside service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
