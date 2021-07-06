Jane C. Carlson, age 79 passed away peacefully at Hospice and Community Care on July 3, 2021 with her 2 daughters by her side.
Jane was the only child of Eugene and Florence (Bogue) Breaton. She was born in Valley Stream, NY and lived on Long Island for 44 years before relocating to Ephrata, PA.
She was a dedicated Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital (Rockville Center, NY), at Dr. Frank Noonan's office (Ephrata, PA), and then retired in 2010 from Hospice and Community Care (Lancaster, PA).
Jane was an avid reader who was fascinated by health and the human body which made her recent diagnosis and rapid decline from ALS even more surprising. However, her quips and sense of humor never faded. Her heart also belonged to the many dogs and cats who walked through her life.
For the last 8 years, Jane was the wife of George L. Carlson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Jerry V. Palermo.
Jane is survived by 2 daughters, Rita-Marie "Risi" Pfautz, wife of Howard Pfautz and Melissa Palermo and 3 grandchildren, Brittney Long, and Jordin and Jonathan Palermo-Spero.
In addition. George brought 2 children, George Carlson, Jr. and Tami Eichhorn.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA. Friends will be received before the service from 2-3 p.m.
Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jane's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or, to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
