Jane Aukamp Zieber, 90, of 9 Marie Drive, Quarryville, entered heaven with her Lord in the afternoon of Jan. 14, 2022. She was the wife of Kenneth W. Zieber with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Abram W. and Mabel Myers Aukamp. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: daughter, Donna Deibler Smith (Charles), sons, Craig Deibler (Lisa Kronman) and R. Blake Deibler (Lisa Burkhart) all of Quarryville, and Rebecca Zieber Schwabe (Andrew) of Ho Chi Min City, Vietnam. Also surviving is a brother, Merle Aukamp of Quarryville and by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jane graduated from Southern Lancaster County Joint High School with the class of 1949. Following graduation, she was employed by Commonwealth Telephone Company and Armstrong World Industries. She was employed for many years by Teachers Protective Mutual Life Insurance Company where she was head of the Commission Department. Later on, she was employed by Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Jane loved her Lord Jesus with all her heart. At the time of her passing, she was the longest living member of Memorial United Methodist Church of Quarryville where she attended from childhood with her parents and grandparents. Through the years she served on various committees, was a Sunday school pianist, taught Sunday school, played in the handbell choir, sang with a wonderful ladies trio and sang in the senior choir for most of her adult life. Perhaps her favorite place on earth was at Rawlinsville Camp Meeting where she attended Bible Studies and Worship Services for 52 summers.
Jane was devoted to her family and happily spent every opportunity she could being with them. She loved traveling and camping as often as she could – including a 37 day cross country trip with lots of stops along the way and happily dipping her toes in the Pacific Ocean with her beloved dog, Natasha. Other trips included Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, and cruises to many of the Caribbean Islands and the Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Cabo San Lucas and Mexico. She will be remembered as a caring friend to all she met and a loving, kind-hearted follower of Christ. On Dec. 4th Jane celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by the family she loved.
A service celebrating Jane’s life will be announced at a later date.
Traditional interment will be private in the Quarryville Cemetery. Contributions in Jane’s memory may be made to Rawlinsville Camp Meeting, 475 Clearfield Rd., Holtwood, PA 17532.
