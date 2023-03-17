Jane Anne Gamble, 57, of Landisville, Pennsylvania passed away surrounded by loved ones in her home on Monday, March 13. Jane was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, and friend to all.
Originally from Loyalsock Township, Jane was born on August 31, 1965 to parents Robert J. and Cecilia J. Cunnion, Jr. Jane attended Loyalsock Township High School, where she met her husband and best friend, Richard A. Gamble, Jr. Jane graduated from Shippensburg University and was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.
Jane and Richard planted roots in Landisville. Jane was an active member of the community; endlessly volunteering through her children's extracurriculars at Hempfield School District, through her parish Mary Mother of the Church, playing tennis at Hempfield Rec Center, and through her love of hosting social events like book clubs and holiday gatherings. She spent the majority of her professional career as a Move-in Coordinator for Woodcrest Villa Retirement Community.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Robert J. and Cecilia J. Cunnion, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard A. Gamble, Jr., two children: Joseph A. Gamble and Erin R. (John) Rast, and her four siblings: Robert J. (Dawn) Cunnion III, William R. (Nancy Ramin) Cunnion; Martha J. Cunnion; Carol M. (Anthony) Hanosek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 21. The family will receive family and friends at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, from 6 to 8 PM Monday evening. A private burial for the family will be held in Wildwood Cemetery in the Praying Hands Mausoleum where Jane will be laid to rest near her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute: Lancaster General Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice and Community Care: Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com