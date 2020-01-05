Jane A. Sheffer, 69, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Preston "Charlie" Sheffer with whom she celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on August 27, 2019. She was born in York, daughter of the late John and Helen Ruff. Jane was a school teacher, having taught first grade at Stewartstown Elementary School before her retirement. She was a member of Eastern Star Chapter #366, and enjoyed her cats.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. The viewing will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. with the Eastern Star Service at 1:45 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
