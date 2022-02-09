Mrs. Jane A. (Kemp) Miller, 88, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born April 30, 1933 in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Alice (Dreibelbis) Kemp. Her husband of 63 years, Warren G. Miller, passed away on August 25, 2020.
Jane was one of the first women pharmacists in Berks County. She worked as a Pharmacist at Sterns Pharmacy, Reading, for ten years. She also worked at Stitch N Stuff, Muhlenberg Township. Jane was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fleetwood, and the Eastern Star, East Penn Chapter #336, Kutztown.
Jane graduated from Fleetwood Area High School in 1951 and from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1955. She truly enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
Jane is survived by her two daughters, Pamela J. (Miller) Hoffmaster, wife of Bret Hoffmaster, Manheim Twp, and Amy A. (Miller) Safir, wife of Jay Safir, Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa, Clayton, Blake, Lydia and David, her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Tucker and Henley, and by her sister, Nancy (Kemp) Hensinger, widow of Ronald Hensinger, Fleetwood.
A visitation will be held for Jane on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 PM at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood. Memorial Services will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in St. Paul’s Union Church Memorial Columbarium, Fleetwood.
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Jane and her family. Online condolences may be offered at: WalbertFuneralHome.com.
