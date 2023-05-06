Jane A. Everhart, 87 of Conestoga passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning at home. Born in Safe Harbor on July 17, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Samuel W. and Helen Herman Main. She was the wife of J. Larry Everhart, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage this past December 21.
Jane worked for Shultz Transportation for over 40 years, retiring when she was 80 years old. She enjoyed her job with Shultz; whether it was while she was working as a secretary, training bus drivers or driving a school bus, she was dedicated. She served with the Conestoga Ambulance Association for several years.
Jane was an outgoing lady who found satisfaction in taking care of others, always lending a hand when needed. She enjoyed going to auction sales, antiques, angels, reading, trips to the casino and working in her flower gardens.
Jane will be missed by her husband, Larry; sons, John L., husband of Penny A. Everhart and Michael S., husband of Deirdre Everhart, all of Conestoga; daughter, Debra L. Billett of New Holland. She loved her grandchildren, Keri, Kristy, Jason, Brian, Alexa and Ashley and her 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Howard Main of Lancaster. Jane was preceded in death by her siblings, William, Gilbert and Ruth Main and Paul and Harold Wagner.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jane's funeral service on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023 from 6 to 8PM and on Wednesday from 1 to 2PM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
