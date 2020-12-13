Janairo F. Hernandez, M.D., a longtime General Internist practicing in Columbia since 1974, passed away on December 8, 2020. He was the husband of Remedios Basco Hernandez with whom he was married 51 years this past June 2nd. Born in the Philippines, he was the son of the late Serafin and Araceli Flores Hernandez.
Doctor Hernandez was a devoted Catholic and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia. He had a love for military marching band music and a love of watching any film or documentary about wars or military themes. He avidly enjoyed marching along with military marching music and playing poker.
Most importantly, he will be remembered by many for his kindness, humor, and generosity to those in need.
The Hernandez Family would like to express their appreciation to Columbia residents, all of his patients, and his friends for their welcoming nature and support. If you would like to share a message or special moment you had with Dr. Hernandez, please send an e-mail to DrHernandezFamily@yahoo.com.
Due to current health concerns, a private funeral mass will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Reginald B. Hernandez; Janairo F. Hernandez, and a grandson Mclain O'Rourke, all of California.
The family is being served by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.