Jana M. Coffman, 62, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Friday, April 15, 1960 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Willis H., Sr. and Barbara E. (Loeffler) Witmer. She was married 29 years to Franklin E. Coffman. They would have celebrated their 30th anniversary in December.
Jana was a faithful member of Faith Outreach Center in Mount Joy, PA for 4 years. She enjoyed Bible journaling and playing her favorite game-Phase 10. She had a great love for her family and deeply treasured the quality time that she had with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Paul Seachrist, David Seachrist, and Kevin, husband of Alicia, one stepdaughter, Deborah Coffman, a sister, Barbara A., wife of Robert J. Beck, Jr., a brother, Willis "Bill" Witmer, Jr., four grandchildren, Ryan, Breanna, Angela and Austin, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Witmer and a stepson, Samuel Coffman.
A memorial service will be held at the Faith Outreach Center Assembly of God, 475 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA, on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jana's memory may be made to the Faith Outreach Center Assembly of God. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.