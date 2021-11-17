Jana F. (Slater) Rice, 73, of Stevens, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Tower Health Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late H. John & Fern M. (Leinbach) Slater and the loving wife of Anthony ‘Tony’ F. Rice for 51 years.
Jana was a graduate of Reading High School, class of 1966. She met Tony in 1969 and it was love at first sight. Jana loved being a mom, raising their three children was her priority. With a servant’s heart, Jana worked behind the scenes, never seeking recognition of her good deeds, her reserved nature was truly a calm, quiet force. A tradition of homemade meals was important to Jana; breakfast, packed lunches and dinner was provided for all each day. She welcomed the neighboring kids into her home and always had a place at the table for her kids’ friends. Everyone knew she made the best pizzas. Jana was a talented crafter; she gave exquisite handmade cross-stitch gifts and many people enjoy & use her blankets & crochet potholders. Sitting with Tony, watching the birds, and chatting by creek-side with a fishing rod were some of Jana’s favorite moments. Jana loved seeing her family grow, and she treasured her role as ‘Nana’ & ‘Mom Mom’ with the grandchildren. She will forever be remembered by her genuine farewell, “Be careful”.
In addition to her husband, Jana is survived by three children, Douglas A. Rice (Heather) of Lancaster; Scott Rice of Spring City; & Wendie S. Sauder (Nelson) of Denver; five grandchildren, Andrew D. Gehron-Rice, Benjamin L. Gehron-Rice, Joshua S. Rice, Naleah J. Sauder & Danika P. Sauder; a brother, David J. Slater of Willow Street; Aunt LeJune McDonnough; and many cousins.
Viewings will be held Wed., Nov. 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thurs., Nov. 18th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567. The Life Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home, officiated by Jana’s daughter-in-law, Heather Gehron-Rice, M.Div. A graveside service will be private at Bowman Cemetery, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://towerhealth.org/reading-hospital-foundation.