Jan M. Newcomer, 68, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late William Newcomer, Sr. Jan was born in Columbia on August 18, 1951, daughter of the late Clarence P. and Jean E. (Ott) Reisinger.
She is survived by four sons, William Newcomer, Jr. of Windsor, Michael Newcomer and his wife, Lorie of Wrightsville, Keith Newcomer and his wife Trisha of Laurel, DE, and Timothy Newcomer of Smyrna Beach, FL; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a brother, Lloyd McElhenny of Yorkana.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »