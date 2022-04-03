Jan L. Stouffer, 65, formerly of Harrisburg passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital.
Jan (Wismer) was born on September 10, 1956 in Lititz the daughter of Bill and Ellen (Shenk) Wismer. Jan graduated from Warwick in 1974 and Harcum College in 1976. Growing up Jan was involved in the Girl Scouts, Honor Queen in Job's Daughters International and was an extremely gifted artist. Jan had a very successful career as a Paralegal and lived a full life with lots of travel, Broadway shows, concerts, and baseball games. For those that knew her, Jan's greatest love in life was her daughter, Jade.
Jan is survived by her wonderful husband of 24 years, Bill, her daughter Jade (Tyler), her parents Bill and Ellen Wismer and her brothers, Bill Wismer (Stephany) and Jon Wismer (Melissa), her Aunt Sue Stichler (Ray) and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her.
Private arrangements will be made to celebrate her life by her family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania.