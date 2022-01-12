Jan Cryster, 80, of New Providence, PA, passed away on December 31, 2021, at his home. Born September 11, 1941, in Dubois, PA, he was a son of the late Robert J. Cryster and Helen J. Cryster.
Jan was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served from 1959 to 1965. Jan loved and appreciated his friends at CR Lapps Restaurant. It was a highlight for him to see them.
He is survived by his adopted family: Elam and Emma Esh, with whom he resided the past 9 years; as well as his friends, Nelson, George, and Joe, all of whom helped out with his transportation needs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion and best friend Honey, his golden retriever, who passed just 2 months before him.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
A living tribute »