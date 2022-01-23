Jan A. Witmer, 85, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Fairmount Homes after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Palmyra to the late Arthur and Hazel (Pannebaker) Witmer and was the husband of Patricia (Palsgrove) Witmer with whom he shared more than 66 wonderful years of marriage.
He was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church in Ephrata, serving as a worship assistant.
Jan was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Millersville State Teachers College, and Temple University. He was a coach of many sports during his 35 years at Ephrata High School but most notably as a basketball coach. Overall, his career basketball coaching record was 246 and 120. He was recognized as a coach in the Ephrata Mountaineer Hall of Fame in 2005 and again in 2014 with the 1986 Girls Basketball team that won the District 3 Championship.
From 1964-72 his boys teams were 105 - 55. They won two Lancaster County Championships in 1968 and 1970. His 1968 team was a District 3 Runner up and the 1970 team was a District 3 semifinalist.
From 1978-86 his girls teams were 141- 65. His 1986 girls team were District 3 champions, his 1979 team placed third, and the 1984 team placed fourth in the District 3 Championships. His girls teams won section titles in 1982, 1984 and 1985. They were two-time qualifiers for the state tournament in 1979 and 1986.
Jan was active in the Lancaster County Bird Club for more than forty years, holding many positions including President, Vice President, board member, newsletter secretary, trip leader and presented many programs at club meetings. He had seen over 680 species of birds traveling the United States and Canada. Jan was also an active member and past president of the Friendly Circle in Ephrata.
Jan had a great sense of humor and a laugh that many will remember. He enjoyed life to the fullest.
In addition to his wife, Jan is survived by a son, J. Eric, husband of Robin Witmer of Ephrata; a granddaughter, Melissa, wife of Russell Pannebecker of Stevens; three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Riley, Leah; a brother, J. Ronald Witmer of Ephrata; many nieces and nephews, and a grand dog, Daffy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Witmer and a sister, Helen Flinchbaugh.
The family wishes to thank his many caregivers who were so great at taking care of his needs. All were so compassionate and caring.
Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in Jan’s memory may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 68 North Church Street, Ephrata, PA 17522 or Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
