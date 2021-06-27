Jan A. Hamlin, 85, husband of Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin, of Akron, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:00 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Street, Ephrata, with Fr. Kevin Moley, C.Ss.R as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be private in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jan's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic School, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.