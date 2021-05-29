Jan A. Hamlin, 85, of Akron, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Akron to the late Emerson and Madelyn (Reighard) Hamlin and was the husband of Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Jan was a Computer Operator for Lancaster County. He was a member of Ephrata Amvets Post #136, and Knights of Columbus Council #4191, Ephrata. He was a huge Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed gardening. Jan also served in the Navy Reserves.
In addition to his wife, Jan is survived by two children, Stephen C., husband of Kathleen (Zellner) Hamlin of Little River, SC, Kathie Jo, wife of Jeff Reep of Clarion and four grandchildren, Emerson Hamlin, Stevie Lauren Hamlin, Matthew Marchalonis and Michael Marchalonis. He was the last of his immediate family.
He was preceded in death by a son, Troy Joseph Hamlin.
Services will be held at a later date. Please visit Stradlingfuneralhome.com for updates. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
