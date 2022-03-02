Jamieson R. "Jamie" Showers, 64, of Lancaster, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Phyllis Shenenberger Showers Hinerdeer of Manheim, and the late Sydney Showers. Jamie was a 1975 graduate of Manheim Central High School and received a Bachelors' Degree in Chemical Engineering from Penn State University in 1986. In his early years he worked in the Chemical Engineering Division for the former Raymark Industries, Manheim; and then continued his career in engineering with Ferotec Friction Company, Mount Joy. Jamie was intelligent, articulate, and loved life to the fullest. He could make friends easily and cared for everyone he met. He loved being outdoors with any activity, riding motorcycle, and was an avid piano player.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Phyllis; is a daughter, Megan R. wife of Joshua Delp of Manheim, a grandson, Waylon Delp, a brother, Jeffrey husband of Grace Showers of Elizabethtown, and a companion, Colleen Steckervetz of Lancaster.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jamie's Celebration of Life Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
