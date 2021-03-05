Jamie Rae Mendenhall, 29, of Spartansburg S.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Born September 4, 1991, in Ephrata, PA, she was the daughter of Walter G. Mendenhall and Faye Oteri Mendenhall.
Jamie is survived by two half-sisters; Melissa Oteri Davis wife of Joe of Greenville, Tennessee and Marie Oteri Mahoney wife of Tim of Greenville, Tennessee. She is also survived by Jeane Poppe loving partner of Walter. She was preceded in death by her best friend/sister Jennifer R. Mendenhall. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA., with a visitation from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home.
