Jamie Lee Weaver, Sr., 48, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Stanley and Sharon Weaver Autry.
Jamie graduated from J.P. McCaskey and worked for Yellow Taxi as a Dispatcher. He attended In The Light Ministries and loved being a part of the Thanksgiving Basket giveaway at the Church.
He was passionate about the Philadelphia Eagles, enjoyed night fishing and deep sea fishing, was outspoken, liked Hip Hop music, cooking, and had a great sense of humor. Most of all he loved his family and friends.
Jamie is survived by his three children, Jasmyne Milburn, York, PA, Jamie L. Weaver, Jr., Bethlehem, PA, Jase M. Weaver Bailey, Lancaster, PA; eight siblings, Alicia M., wife of Calvin D. Mobley, David R. Woods, Sharae E. Autry, all of Lancaster; Tyaunna L. London, Marietta, PA, Nicole M. Lefever and Jaelyn Autry, Elizabethtown, PA; Stanley L., husband of Angela Autry, and Jaclyn Correa, York, PA; his significant other, Alyssa Harclerode, one granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lots of friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jamie's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at In The Light Ministries, 415 S. Shippen Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. with The Rev. Michael and Carmen Morales officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the Church from 3:00 P.M. until time of service. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Gate House, 649 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Philadelphia Eagles attire is encouraged; masks and social distancing will be required.
