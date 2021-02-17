Jamie Carrine Wenger, 34, of Manheim, died unexpectedly Sunday, February 14, 2021 at her residence. She was the loving daughter of John L. and Penny (Kissinger) Wenger.
Jamie was working with her father at Wenger's Garage, in Manheim. She attended Hempfield High School. She was known for her witty sense of humor and would go over and beyond to make people smile. Jamie adored her two fur babies Bubbie and Lokey. She loved music, cooking, and the beach. She enjoyed being around her family and friends and playing with her nephew Landen. Jamie's greatest passion was working on cars with her father in the garage which she was striving to achieve her goal to get her inspection license and become an auto mechanic. Always in our thoughts forever in our hearts.
Surviving in addition to her parents are two sisters, Sandra Wenger, Nicole Wenger, both of Manheim; a nephew, Landen Wenger; and a maternal grandmother, Jean Kissinger, Bainbridge.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday February 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 6:00 PM until the time of the service.
Contributions in Jamie's memory may be sent to Buch Funeral Home to help defray expenses. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com
