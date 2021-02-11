Jamey L. Long, 50, of New Holland, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Barry and Rita (Ludwig) Long and was the husband of Amber L. (Ziolkowski) Long with whom he would have celebrated two years of marriage on March 8th.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jamey is survived by three children, Jamey L. (Ashlee) Long, Brian S. Long, Alisha M. Long; three step children, Lauren N. Boley, Morgan P. Boley, Seth D. Boley and five grandchildren, McKenzie Marie, Karley Grace, Paiselee Jean, Emryelle A. and Rosilee M.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Marie Long Bleyer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mellingers Union Cemetery, Gockley Road, Stevens.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
