Jamey J. Leber, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Catherine (Ruhl) Leber. Jamey was the husband of Kay (Myer) Leber with whom he celebrated 34 years of marriage this past March 29th.
Jamey attended Elizabethtown High School. He worked for Greiner Industries as a welder. He was a member of Hummelstown Field and Stream Association. An avid outdoorsman, Jamey enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trips to West Virginia and Stone Harbor. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kay, are two sons, Tyler J. Leber, husband of Hanna of Carlisle and Travis C. Leber, husband of Kristen of Harrisburg; a granddaughter, Presley; and two sisters, Leisa Leber of Elizabethtown and Tiena Heisey of Middletown.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Leber.
Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM. A memorial service honoring Jamey's life will be held at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 S. Market St., Elizabethtown on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12 noon. Please note seating is limited to 80 people at the memorial service. Please arrive early. The only family visitation is on Monday evening at the funeral home. COVID-19 protocol requires masks at all services. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster, P.O. Box 104, Lancaster, PA 17608 or Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Dr. UNIT 1, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com