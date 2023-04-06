James Witherspoon, 73, of Gordonville, passed away at his home on Friday, March 31, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles Bell and Lillian Witherspoon. Their foster mother raised James and his brother Charles Witherspoon, the late Martha Hicks Brown of West Grove. He was the beloved husband of Ruby J. Witherspoon, with whom he shared 23 years of marriage.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from the Parkesburg United Methodist Church, 411 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation period taking place from 9 AM until the start of the service. Interment will directly follow at Zeltenreich UCC cemetery in New Holland, Pennsylvania.
