James William Shirk, 64, of Lancaster, PA went to be with his Heavenly Father on the evening of Thursday, August 3rd, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones and care team. James was a long-time employee of High Industries, Inc. and celebrated his 45th year of service in September 2022 after recording over 2.5 million Safe Miles in his career. Known to his coworkers as Jimmy or "Jamesway", he formed many meaningful friendships at High's and enjoyed researching the history of the destinations he traveled to. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and, more specifically, his three grandchildren who brought him tremendous joy.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Shirk of Maine. He will be missed by his mother, Lorrie Garman, his stepmother, Wanda Shirk, his two sisters, Evelyn Fouts and Esther Leicy, his half-brother Shawn Shirk and half-sister Dawn Shirk Keser, his son, Michael Shirk married to Stephanie Shirk, his daughter, Erin Smucker married to Burnie Smucker, along with his three grandchildren.
His family wishes to thank the staff of Abbeyville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center and the Promedica Hospice team of York for their compassionate care and support.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30am 11:00am on Wednesday, August 9th, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, followed by a memorial service at the home. A private graveside service for family will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blessings of Hope, P.O. Box 567, Ephrata, PA 17522.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com