James William Burdick, 71, of New Holland, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at home. He was the husband of the late Patricia Ann Burdick who passed away on October 27, 2011 and the loving companion for 22 years of Deb A. Bower, New Holland. He was born in Passaic, NJ son of the late Richard Lawrence and Christina Mason Watterston Burdick. Jim worked for the New Holland Boro Water Department before his retirement.
Surviving in addition to his companion, children: James R. Burdick, Mount Joy; Michael O. Burdick, Mountville and Patricia C. Burdick, Hollywood, FL. Five grandchildren: Lauren, Jennifer, Haley, Alex and Fallon. Three step-grandchildren: Alexis, Dakota and Jackson. One sister: Bonnie I. Grabarczyk, Stuart, FL.
A Private Service will be held for the family with interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
