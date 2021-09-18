James Watto, 94, formerly of Marietta, passed away on September 15, 2021 at Masonic Village. He was married 63 years to Miriam (Kauffman) Watto who passed away in February 2015.
A viewing will be held on Monday, September 20th at Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547 from 1:00-2:00 PM. A memorial service will be at Maytown Church of God, 14 West Elizabeth Street, Maytown, PA 17550 at 3:00 PM. At the request of the family, please wear a mask while attending.
Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
